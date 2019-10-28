TRAIL 33

20 state-of-the-art golf courses bundled in one package. Features 3-rounds and a 3-night stay at the Sea Trail Villas with 4th night FREE! Includes Activity Center with hot tubs, pools & more.

INCLUDES

3-Nights at Sea Trail Villas & 4th Night FREE
Access to Village Activity Center at Sea Trail
Play 3-Rounds of Golf at Over 20 Courses
All Linens & Departure Cleaning Included
Golf Cart Rentals are Included in Package
Indoor TruGolf Simulator Onsite

*Course restrictions may apply from 4/16/ to 6/10/20. Replay round not available on courses marked with asterisk from 4/16 to 5/13/20. Replay round available Sun-Wed only from 5/14 to 6/10/20 on courses marked with asterisk. Other lodging is available.

FEATURING

The Trail 33 package contains some of the Carolinas finest courses & lodging.

Courses:
Arcadian Shores, Blackmoor, Brick Landing, Carolina National, Crown Park, Diamondback, Glen Dornoch, Indigo Creek, International Club, Lockwood Folly, Pearl East, Pearl West, Rivers Edge, Sandpiper Bay, Sea Trail Byrd, Sea Trail Jones, Sea Trail Maples, Shaftesbury Glen, Thistle Golf, Wachesaw East
Lodging: Sea Trail Villas

